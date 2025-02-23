State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,149 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14,711.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,823,000 after purchasing an additional 548,720 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $426,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE:THG opened at $156.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.72. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.66 and a 12 month high of $166.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.01 and its 200 day moving average is $151.99.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on THG

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.