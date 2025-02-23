State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,315 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SANM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,444,000 after purchasing an additional 82,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,727,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,319,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,018,000 after purchasing an additional 79,565 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 922,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,138,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,903,000 after purchasing an additional 366,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Trading Down 3.2 %

Sanmina stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.08 and a 200 day moving average of $75.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $57.52 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sanmina announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 11,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $984,042.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,580.16. This represents a 15.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sanmina

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.