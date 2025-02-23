State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 19,438 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,438 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Liberty Live Group by 39,550.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,536,668.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,785 shares in the company, valued at $88,753,351.05. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Liberty Live Group Trading Down 1.5 %

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $79.63.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

