State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,505 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in JFrog were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JFrog alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter worth $73,417,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JFrog by 114.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,551 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth $32,401,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 33.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,374,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,969,000 after buying an additional 593,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 55.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,437,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,757,000 after buying an additional 514,895 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,582,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,178,642.92. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,129 shares in the company, valued at $11,314,409.94. This trade represents a 6.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,580 shares of company stock valued at $14,803,200 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JFrog

JFrog Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 0.97.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JFrog

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.