State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 96 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 31.2% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie increased their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE MSGS opened at $203.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 85.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.87. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $178.35 and a 1-year high of $237.99.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.68 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

