State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of State Street by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STT opened at $98.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $103.00.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

In other news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,020 shares of company stock worth $2,674,661. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

