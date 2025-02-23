Stephens Has Lowered Expectations for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Price

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Stephens from $186.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TXRH. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.50.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $169.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.17. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $146.51 and a 52 week high of $206.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $245,860.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,600. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

