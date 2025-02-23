Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Price

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Insmed alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on INSM

Insmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $81.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.11. Insmed has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $84.91.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The company had revenue of $104.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $1,310,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,960 shares in the company, valued at $26,912,553.60. This trade represents a 4.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 3,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $220,403.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,773,307.06. This trade represents a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 532,207 shares of company stock worth $41,400,465. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Insmed by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Insmed by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.