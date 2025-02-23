Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Texas Roadhouse Put Options (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 3,728 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 193% compared to the average volume of 1,273 put options.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $169.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.17. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $146.51 and a 52-week high of $206.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.04%.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $245,860.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,600. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8,594.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,853,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 194.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.50.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

