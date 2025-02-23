Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Howmet Aerospace Call Options (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 4,288 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,685 call options.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $129.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.74. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $140.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,649 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

