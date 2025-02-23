StockNews.com Downgrades FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) to Hold

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

FCN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $164.51 on Friday. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $161.24 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.71.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.17). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $894.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in FTI Consulting by 337.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

