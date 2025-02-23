Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $746.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $22.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

