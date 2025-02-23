Surgery Partners (SGRY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Surgery Partners to post earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $828.01 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73, a PEG ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.60. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $34.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGRY. Bank of America began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surgery Partners

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 56,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $1,443,916.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,428.68. This trade represents a 34.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 26,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $680,238.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,381,903.70. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,106. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.