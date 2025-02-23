Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day moving average of $59.17. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $70.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SYF. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.