Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Receives $247.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $247.10.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TLN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Talen Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talen Energy

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 4,893,507 shares of Talen Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $999,988,155.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,475,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,188,115.45. The trade was a 43.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at $2,026,342,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,653,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,448,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,984,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,108,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talen Energy Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLN opened at $218.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Talen Energy has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $258.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.20 and its 200 day moving average is $176.32. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Talen Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.