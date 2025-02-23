TD Securities Cuts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $305.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $365.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WING. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $458.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.05.

Wingstop Stock Down 5.3 %

Wingstop Announces Dividend

WING opened at $234.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.81. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $232.19 and a fifty-two week high of $433.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.11%.

Wingstop declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Wingstop news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total transaction of $86,285.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 266 shares in the company, valued at $86,285.08. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,544,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,010,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,630,000 after acquiring an additional 134,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth $874,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Articles

