TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.56% from the company’s previous close.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

INE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

TSE:INE opened at C$8.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 620.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.36. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.98 and a 52-week high of C$10.96.

(Get Free Report)

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity, which led to Innergex being recognized as Canada’s best corporate citizens in 2023 by Corporate Knights. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.