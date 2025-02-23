TD Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Price

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$189.00 to C$206.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$205.00 to C$217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$188.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Loblaw Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$199.38.

TSE:L opened at C$175.89 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$138.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$196.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$184.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$179.93.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Christie James Beckett Clark sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$189.69, for a total transaction of C$399,297.45. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

