Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Shares Down 4.4% Following Insider Selling

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $71.50 and last traded at $73.34. 5,496,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 14,108,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.72.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Specifically, CFO James William Rogers sold 31,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,616,447.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,586,715.60. This represents a 14.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Phelps sold 61,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $5,071,893.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,607,668.80. This represents a 28.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $66,969.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,920.34. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Tempus AI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.55.

Tempus AI Stock Down 11.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Tempus AI by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.