Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $27,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2,222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $129.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $88.98 and a 12 month high of $171.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James cut Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on THC

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.