Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Lowered to $172.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $169.13 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $146.51 and a 52 week high of $206.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $245,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,600. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after buying an additional 23,093 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 79,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

