TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,518 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Castellan Group acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $8,539,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $759,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,225,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 83.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 347,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 158,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 10,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $285,899.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,847,231.83. This trade represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $30.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.91. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -308.77 and a beta of 2.26.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

