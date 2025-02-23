TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,518 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Castellan Group acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $8,539,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $759,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,225,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 83.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 347,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 158,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.
In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 10,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $285,899.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,847,231.83. This trade represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $30.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.91. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -308.77 and a beta of 2.26.
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
