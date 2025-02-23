The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Brink’s worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Brink's alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth $59,308,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth $27,460,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Brink’s by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,758,000 after purchasing an additional 82,999 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Brink’s by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 62,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Brink’s by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 54,975 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Brink’s Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BCO opened at $91.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.39. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.