The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,374 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Macerich were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Macerich by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,433,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,706,000 after acquiring an additional 688,790 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 12,475.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,772,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,426,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,004,000 after acquiring an additional 34,982 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Macerich by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,801,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,577,000 after acquiring an additional 113,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,642,000 after acquiring an additional 31,586 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andrea M. Stephen sold 63,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,303,120.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,832.61. The trade was a 43.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Macerich in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Macerich from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Macerich from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $19.86 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

