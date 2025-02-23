Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Timberland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $33.98. The company has a market cap of $245.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timberland Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

In other Timberland Bancorp news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $59,105.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,241. This trade represents a 28.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $565,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 53,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.