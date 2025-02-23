Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Upgraded at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $92.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

TRMB opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.38. Trimble has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $77.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,985.75. This represents a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Creative Planning grew its position in Trimble by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 93.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 78.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Trimble by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trimble by 6,109.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

