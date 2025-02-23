Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Trimble Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TRMB opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $77.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.38.

In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,985.75. This represents a 53.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,706,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,099,064,000 after acquiring an additional 183,150 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,154,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $717,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,036,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,427,000 after acquiring an additional 138,136 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,665,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $400,312,000 after acquiring an additional 222,679 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,532,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $390,909,000 after acquiring an additional 134,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

