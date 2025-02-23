UBS Group Boosts Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target to $38.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWAN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

CWAN opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 76,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $2,293,017.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 78,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,375.41. This represents a 49.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 76,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $2,310,699.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 68,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,883.14. The trade was a 52.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 733,431 shares of company stock valued at $21,444,493. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

