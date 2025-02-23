Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.69. Uniti Group shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 613,164 shares.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.59 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Uniti Group from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,937,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,654,000 after purchasing an additional 62,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,754,000 after buying an additional 101,702 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 5,239,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,820,000 after buying an additional 231,977 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,748,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,119,000 after buying an additional 295,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,300,000 after buying an additional 1,040,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

