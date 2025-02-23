Unity Software (NYSE:U) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 14,309,981 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 10,913,663 shares.The stock last traded at $29.00 and had previously closed at $28.00.

The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.47 million.

U has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

In other news, SVP Felix The sold 11,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $285,826.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 411,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,704.40. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $5,508,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 967,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,381,459.50. This represents a 17.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 762,597 shares of company stock worth $18,732,374 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

