Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Trading Up 7.2% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $157.87 and last traded at $157.95. Approximately 272,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 669,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.34.

The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,924,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,504,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,981,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 683,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,975,000 after purchasing an additional 251,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 1,387.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 261,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,936,000 after purchasing an additional 244,129 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.80.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

