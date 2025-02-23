Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives $31.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Trammell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $777,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,073.60. This represents a 18.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6,256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 380.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,526.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

