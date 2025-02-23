V2X (VVX) to Release Earnings on Monday

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect V2X to post earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

V2X Price Performance

NYSE:VVX opened at $42.14 on Friday. V2X has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 150.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on V2X in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on V2X in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on V2X in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of V2X in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Featured Stories

