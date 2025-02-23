Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,790,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,946,000 after acquiring an additional 47,442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 19.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,975,000 after purchasing an additional 495,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,800,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 80.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,616,000 after acquiring an additional 537,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,132,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,116,000 after purchasing an additional 164,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on International Game Technology from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

International Game Technology Price Performance

IGT opened at $17.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $27.27.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

