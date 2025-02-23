Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Veritone alerts:

VERI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. D. Boral Capital started coverage on Veritone in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VERI

Veritone Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of VERI opened at $2.85 on Friday. Veritone has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20.

In other news, Director Chad Steelberg sold 504,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $1,271,735.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,861 shares in the company, valued at $80,289.72. The trade was a 94.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritone

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 18.6% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,891,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after buying an additional 452,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veritone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Veritone by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 28,510 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Veritone by 559.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 92,150 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in Veritone by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritone

(Get Free Report)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.