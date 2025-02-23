Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $64.49 and last traded at $63.43, with a volume of 311877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.86.

The electronics maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Vicor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $96.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.03 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VICR. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $444,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,782,121.17. This represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $786,900. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vicor by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,847,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $185,903,000 after acquiring an additional 572,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,223,000 after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,889,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 906,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vicor by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Stock Up 22.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.78. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.44 and a beta of 1.51.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading

