Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Down 27.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) were down 27.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 44.95 ($0.57). Approximately 5,641,809 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,292% from the average daily volume of 405,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VID shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.37) price target on shares of Videndum in a report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 126.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 230.24. The company has a market capitalization of £45.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

