Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Down 27.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) were down 27.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 44.95 ($0.57). Approximately 5,641,809 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,292% from the average daily volume of 405,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VID shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.37) price target on shares of Videndum in a report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, December 13th.
View Our Latest Research Report on VID
Videndum Price Performance
About Videndum
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Videndum
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.