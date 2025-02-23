Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Down 30.3% – Should You Sell?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) shares traded down 30.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 43.24 ($0.55). 6,276,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,386% from the average session volume of 422,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

Get Videndum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.37) target price on shares of Videndum in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VID

Videndum Price Performance

About Videndum

The company has a market cap of £45.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 126.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 230.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44.

(Get Free Report)

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.