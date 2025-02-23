Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Viper Energy were worth $13,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 328.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 524.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

VNOM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.55.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $48.33 on Friday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average is $49.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

