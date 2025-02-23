Viper Energy (VNOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $222.76 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $48.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.71. Viper Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.55.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

