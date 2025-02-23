Viper Energy (VNOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $222.76 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Viper Energy Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $48.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.71. Viper Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Viper Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.
About Viper Energy
Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.
