Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 290,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Attessa Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $264.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $738.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

