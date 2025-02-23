Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock Position Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:WTS opened at $215.16 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $232.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

