Wayfair’s (W) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Wayfair from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Wayfair from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wayfair from $69.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Wayfair from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Wayfair Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $76.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Analysts predict that Wayfair will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,389,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 559,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,901,852.09. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $370,462.59. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,374.87. The trade was a 7.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,228 shares of company stock valued at $7,830,018. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tabor Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 156,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,180,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,799,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,097,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

