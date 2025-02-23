Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Etsy

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Etsy in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.37 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ETSY. Barclays dropped their price objective on Etsy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Etsy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Etsy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.78.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $51.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $74.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average of $53.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Etsy by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Etsy by 740.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,437.32. The trade was a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

