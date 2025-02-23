Wedbush Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Genuine Parts

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.49 EPS.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.63.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $121.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.07. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $112.74 and a 52-week high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.68%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $194,214.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,698.46. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

