Wedbush Cuts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $200.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wedbush from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on TXRH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

View Our Latest Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $169.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.17. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $146.51 and a 12 month high of $206.04. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $245,860.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,600. The trade was a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8,594.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $17,853,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 194.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,962,000 after buying an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $1,554,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,306,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.