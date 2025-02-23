Wedbush Cuts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $355.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Wingstop from $450.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.05.

Wingstop Price Performance

WING opened at $234.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.81. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $232.19 and a 1 year high of $433.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.27.

Wingstop declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total value of $86,285.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,285.08. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 521.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

