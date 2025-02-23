Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Outlook for ORIC Earnings

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.47). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ ORIC opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.21. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,982,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,845,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,555,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 424,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 247,863 shares during the period. Finally, Diadema Partners LP bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,729,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ORIC Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 24,660 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $204,184.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,205.44. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 8,850 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $73,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,765 shares in the company, valued at $387,214.20. This trade represents a 15.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,361 shares of company stock worth $350,749. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.