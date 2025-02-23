Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target to $45.00

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Klaviyo from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Klaviyo from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -232.14 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04. Klaviyo has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $49.55.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $270.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Klaviyo will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Klaviyo

In other Klaviyo news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $687,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 376,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,277,197. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $181,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 260,403 shares in the company, valued at $10,426,536.12. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,536 shares of company stock worth $4,720,953. Insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVYO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 145.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Klaviyo by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

