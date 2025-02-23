Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $150.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of TOL stock opened at $111.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $107.79 and a 1-year high of $169.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.57 and a 200 day moving average of $141.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.33%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $514,695.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,349.18. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,027.84. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,436 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

